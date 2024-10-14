Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $20,325,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $12,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,821,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $7,170,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

