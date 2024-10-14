Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 162 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Shares of LYB opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

