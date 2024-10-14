Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.13 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.