Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,953 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 649,413 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

