Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 82,524 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,524 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 293,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $17.55.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
