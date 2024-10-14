Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 82,524 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,524 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 293,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.