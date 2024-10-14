Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ZSEP opened at $24.89 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

