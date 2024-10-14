Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:ZSEP opened at $24.89 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $24.95.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.