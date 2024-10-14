Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

PHM stock opened at $139.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

