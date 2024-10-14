Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.