Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MDYG stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
