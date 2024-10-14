Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,384,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,470,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 847,700 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 436,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,501,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,098,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.