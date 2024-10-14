Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000.

Entegris stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

