Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.