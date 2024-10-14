Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Position Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.29% of Establishment Labs worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $1,568,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 32,968.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 96,928 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $21,415,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 220.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

