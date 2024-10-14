First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 1,851 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 89.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after buying an additional 4,664,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,182,000 after purchasing an additional 584,333 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 105.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 982,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 503,765 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 528.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 478,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 402,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
ASE Technology Stock Up 2.4 %
ASX opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $12.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
