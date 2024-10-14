First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 4,251 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 16.34%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

(Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.