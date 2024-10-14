First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires Shares of 2,893 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 286,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $71.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $99.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

