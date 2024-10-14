First Affirmative Financial Network Buys New Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 3.0 %

VIV opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

