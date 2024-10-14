First Affirmative Financial Network Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

MUFG stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.