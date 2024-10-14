First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $207,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.05.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $208.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $210.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.25.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

