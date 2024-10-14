First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $114,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.09 on Monday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

