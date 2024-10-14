First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $201,000 Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Prudential Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. Prudential plc has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.73.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

