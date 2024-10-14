First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 1,294 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 37.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,787 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 430,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 166,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after buying an additional 116,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

