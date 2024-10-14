First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,177 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 61,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.