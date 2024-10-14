First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

