FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 13.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 85.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 511.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $113.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

