Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after buying an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $417,752,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after buying an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $162,464,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $50.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

