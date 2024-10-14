Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $28.88 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $603,513.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,390.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

