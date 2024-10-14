FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $42.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $755.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.