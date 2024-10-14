FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.01% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of BATS:DNOV opened at $42.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $273.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

