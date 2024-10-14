GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ryder System by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $150.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $150.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

