GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after buying an additional 409,068 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 84.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 66,029 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 673.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,904 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 86.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $96.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.