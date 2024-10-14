GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 3,142 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Newell Brands by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -43.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

