GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $6,793,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $2,741,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

