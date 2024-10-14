GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

