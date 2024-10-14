GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 237.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in WNS by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter worth about $876,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in WNS by 33.7% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.