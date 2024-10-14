GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 150.2% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 116.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $422.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $444.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

