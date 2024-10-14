GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $133.47 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $112.38 and a one year high of $157.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

