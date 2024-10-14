GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

