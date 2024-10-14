GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 222 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after buying an additional 399,922 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 306,616 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 303,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 224,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 293.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,684 shares during the last quarter.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $149.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

