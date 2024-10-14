GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 288 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 148.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $162.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $173.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on M/I Homes

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.