GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 288 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 148.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
NYSE:MHO opened at $162.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $173.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
