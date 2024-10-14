GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 520 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.69 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

