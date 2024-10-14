GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 203.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

KRG opened at $25.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.