GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $130.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

