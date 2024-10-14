GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $67.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $70.20.
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
