GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of THS opened at $40.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

