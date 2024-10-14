GAMMA Investing LLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 30.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

