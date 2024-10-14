GAMMA Investing LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

AECOM Stock Up 1.6 %

AECOM stock opened at $105.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

