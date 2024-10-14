GAMMA Investing LLC Has $121,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 126.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,035,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $266.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $266.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.