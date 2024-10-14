GAMMA Investing LLC Has $123,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $124,978,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $49,546,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after buying an additional 1,501,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,964,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.