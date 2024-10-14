GAMMA Investing LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in American States Water by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $83.11 on Monday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

