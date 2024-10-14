GAMMA Investing LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,031.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,821.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,529.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $2,043.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

